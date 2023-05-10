CHICAGO — The number of migrants arriving in Chicago has increased over the past few weeks as officials scramble to find housing on such short notice.

Meanwhile, there are a few ways that you can help those who are just arriving in the city.

Per 33rd Ward Alderperson Rossana Rodriguez, there are two efforts currently going on in Chicago, first with the Albany Park Mutual Aid organization. They are accepting financial donations on their website along with supplies for the migrants who are currently staying at Chicago Police 17th district station.

Organized Communities Against Deportations is raising funds on their website for those just arriving and staying at police stations. Funds will be directly distributed to migrants for food along with other essentials like clothing, diapers, and medication.

On Wednesday, 44th ward Alderperson Tom Tunney announced an effort to help those migrants that are currently at the Chicago Police’s 19th district headquarters at 850 West Addison Street.

Along with collecting supplies, Aldperson Andre Vasquez is also asking for volunteers along with supplies for his efforts in Chicago’s 40th ward.

Per Rodriguez, here are the offices of representatives in Chicago that are accepting medical supplies, hygiene products, educational materials, non-perishable “finger food” and water.

Rep. Lilian Jimenez / Sen. Aquino – 4053 W Armitage Ave – Mon-Tue 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sen. Cristina Pacione-Zayas – 3140 W Montrose – Mon-Thu 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Rep. Will Guzzardi – 3458 N. Cicero Ave – Mon-Fri 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Rep. Jaime Andrade – 3007 W Irving Park Rd

Commissioner Anthony Quezada – 23934 N Milwaukee Ave, Unit C – Mon-Fri 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa – 2934 N Milwaukee Ave, Unit C – Mon-Fri 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Ald. Andre Vasquez – 5620 N Western Ave – Mon-Fri 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

North River Commission – Contact Erika at (872) 257 – 8773