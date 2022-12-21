Ever wondered what Santa does in the off-season? Climbing up and down chimneys requires a strong lower body and core! This is his favorite workout—it’s perfect for people of all ages and experience levels. 

S—Stealthy Squats 

A—Alternating Lunges 

N—North Pole Glute Bridges 

T—Tinsel Toe Taps 

A—Abs  

