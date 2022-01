Congresswoman Marie Newman, Illinois 3rd Congressional District

Event:

Vigil For Democracy – On Thursday, January 6, 2022, Americans across race, place, party, and background are holding a candlelight vigil in Naperville to remember the January 6th insurrection.

4pm-5pm

Location: Naperville Free Speech Pavilion located on Jackson Avenue and Webster Street in downtown Naperville along the river walk. Street Parking available and nearby parking lots.