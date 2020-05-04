Recipe for a margarita you can drink all day

Carley Gaskin, Hospitality expert/Ritual Zero Proof ambassador and Co-Founder of Hospitality 201, a Chicago-based catering and events company

The new tequila alternative is $24.95 and is available on the brand’s website (www.ritualzeroproof.com) and Amazon, along with select Binny’s Beverage Depot locations.



Founded in Chicago, Ritual Zero Proof is the first American company to release botanically based non-alcoholic spirit alternatives to echo the taste, smell and burn of spirits – without the alcohol or calories.

Recipes:

All Day Margarita:

2 oz. Ritual Tequila Alternative

1 oz. orange juice

1 oz. fresh lime juice

1/2 oz. simple syrup

Lime slice or wedge



Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake, shake, shake. Pour into a cocktail glass, garnish with a lime slice or wedge. For a low-ABV version of this drink, replace 1 oz. orange juice with 1 oz. of triple sec.

Paloma:

2 oz. Ritual tequila alternative

½ oz. lime juice

4 oz. grapefruit soda



Pour Ritual tequila alternative and lime juice into a glass with ice. Top with grapefruit soda and garnish with lime.

Sunrise & Sunshine:

2 oz. Ritual tequila alternative

¾ cup orange juice

¾ ounce grenadine syrup

Orange slice, for garnish

Maraschino cherry

Pour Ritual Tequila Alternative and orange juice in a highball glass over ice. Stir to combine. Pour in grenadine, slowly over the back of a spoon. Garnish with an orange slice and maraschino cherry.

Heat Wave (Spicy Marg)

2 oz. Ritual Tequila Alternative

1 oz. fresh lime juice

1 oz. triple sec

½ oz. agave nectar

½ jalapeño pepper

Basil Leaf

Tajin or Valentina Seasoning (for rim)

Pour Tequila Alternative over jalapeño and basil, sliced lengthwise, in a cocktail shaker. Let sit at room temperature for at least 15 minutes. The longer, the spicier. Add lime, triple sec, agave and ice. Shake shake shake. Pour over ice into a Tajin-rimmed glass. Garnish with jalapeño slices and basil.