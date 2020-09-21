Preview of the Chicago Children’s Choir – Reverberation: A Celebration of Enduring Voices

Josephine Lee, President and Artistic Director of Chicago Children’s Choir
Details:
- Chicago Children’s Choir proudly presents Reverberation: A Celebration of Enduring Voices, a joyous free new virtual concert program of performance and stories from its singers, airing one-night-only Saturday evening, September 26, at 8pm (CT).
- The concert features World Premiere debut of the music video for Oscar® & Grammy®-Award winning artist Common’s “God Is Love!” recorded with the Choir last winter.
- The one-hour concert will feature Chicago Children’s Choir performing a lively selection of inspirational works ranging from U2’s “One” and Beyonce’s “Bigger” from The Lion King: The Gift, to Just a Dream, written by 11-year-old Austin Neighborhood Choir member Jamion Cotten with Choir alum W. Mitchell Owens.
- Chicago Children’s Choir serves some 5,000 students from all zip codes via 92 in-school programs and 11 after-school neighborhood choirs.
- Reverberation is an evolution of the Chicago Children’s Choir’s popular annual Red Jacket Optional gala.