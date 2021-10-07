Preview of the 57th Chicago International Film Festival

Mimi Plauché – Artistic Director, 57th Chicago International Film Festival

57th Chicago International Film Festival

October 13 – 24, 2021

Nearly 90 feature films and more than 70 shorts will be screened at venues across Chicago, including AMC River East 21, the Gene Siskel Film Center, the Music Box Theatre, drive-in screenings at ChiTown Movies in Pilsen, and neighborhood pop-up screenings at the historic Parkway Ballroom in Bronzeville, as well as nearly 50 films available virtually for in-home screenings via the Festival’s streaming platform to audiences throughout Illinois and six other Midwestern states (Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin).

