Podcast host and her recommendations for ‘get-me-through-this’ page turners

For many people looking to manage fear, anxiety and sorrow during the pandemic, a book can be a big comfort.
Zibby Owens is the host of the podcast, “Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books,”
She and her husband Kyle have been very open about the grief they’re living through. They lost his mother and grandmother to COVID-19 within a month of each other.
Her top 5 list of ‘get-me-through-this’ page turners include:
- Born to Fly by Sara Evans
- Beauty in the Broken Places by Alison Pataki
- The Goodbye Diaries by Marisa Bardach Ramel
- No Happy Endings by Nora McInerny
- Slow Motion by Dani Shapiro
Websites: www.zibbyowens.com
www.momsdonthavetimetoreadbooks.com