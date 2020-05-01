Paying tribute to healthcare workers through art

Dwight White II, Artist

For more information on the Murals for Medical Relief program:

To pay tribute to the dedication and sacrifice of our healthcare workers, Vinco and Muros will organize and facilitate the creation of a mural series in the Illinois Medical District of Chicago that brightens the community and inspires hope in the fight against COVID-19.



Each week of May, beginning May 1, a new mural will be painted by a local Chicago artist who has donated their time and talents to create an uplifting piece of art inspired by, and with gratitude for, our healthcare workers. Embedded in the community, artists will utilize walls donated by local businesses that typically serve these workers. In addition to the partnership with local artists and business owners, a fundraising campaign will be created to raise money which will be used to provide direct relief to local Chicago hospitals such as Cook County Health, Northwestern Memorial, Rush University Medical Center and John H. Stroger Hospital. The campaign goal is to raise $50,000 of which all proceeds will be donated to support these Chicago centers.