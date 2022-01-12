Patrick Elwood named co-anchor of WGN Midday News

CHICAGO – January 12, 2022 – Patrick Elwood has been named co-anchor of WGN Midday News effective January 17, according to Dominick Stasi, WGN-TV news director. Elwood joins Dina Bair as co-anchor and will continue to provide in-depth reporting to WGN News.

“A fourth-generation south side Chicagoan, Patrick is truly one of Chicago’s Very Own,” commented Dominick Stasi, WGN news director. “Pat is a dedicated and knowledgeable journalist. His many years covering a depth and breadth of stories, as well as his experience on the anchor desk, make him the perfect choice as WGN Midday News anchor.”

“It is truly an honor to deliver the news alongside Dina, Demetrius, Dean and the whole team at Chicago’s Very Own,” commented Elwood. “Between my dedicated colleagues and the work environment fostered by my bosses, everyday offers a challenge to create journalism that makes a difference in all of our lives. I am looking forward to making an impact in joining the team.”

Elwood joined WGN News in December of 2013 as a general assignment reporter. Most recently, Elwood reported for WGN Evening News, WGN News at Nine and WGN News at Ten.

Prior to joining WGN-TV, Patrick has worked for major TV and radio stations in Houston, Corpus Christi, Oklahoma City and Milwaukee before returning to his hometown of Chicago. He spent 15 years at WFLD where he reported and anchored their noon news. Some of his career highlights include the coverage of the White Sox World Series, three Blackhawks Championships, the Bears Super Bowl and the Oklahoma City Bombing, for which he earned a Peabody Award.

A native of Chicago, Elwood is a graduate of University of Texas at Austin. His credits his biggest accomplishment as the work he’s done with the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, in which he, along with thousands of Chicago school kids, has raised over $12 million for pediatric cancer research.

