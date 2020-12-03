Pandemic mortgage relief may end soon, what can you do now to get help?

Kathy Kraninger, Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Relief for all federally or GSE-backed mortgages

Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and guidance from federal agencies and the GSEs, there are two protections for homeowners with federally or GSE-backed (Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac) or funded mortgages:

First, for federally or GSE-backed loans, your lender or loan servicer may not foreclose on you until at least December 31, 2020. Specifically, the CARES Act and the guidance from the GSEs, the FHA, the VA, and the USDA, prohibit lenders and servicers from beginning a judicial or non-judicial foreclosure against you, or from finalizing a foreclosure judgment or sale. This protection began on March 18, 2020, and extends through at least December 31, 2020.

Second, if you experience financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic, you have a right to request and obtain a forbearance for up to 180 days. You also have the right to request and obtain an extension for up to another 180 days (for a total of up to 360 days). You must contact your loan servicer to request this forbearance. There will be no additional fees, penalties or additional interest (beyond scheduled amounts) added to your account. You do not need to submit additional documentation to qualify other than your claim to have a pandemic-related financial hardship. Some federally backed mortgages have a December 31, 2020 deadline for requesting an initial forbearance. If you are facing financial hardships, you should ask for forbearance immediately, so you don't lose that right.