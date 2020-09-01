Midday News: Founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks – Marley Dias talks about her new Netflix series highlighting the Black experience

Marley Dias

Details:

https://www.netflixbookmarks.com/

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices is a live-action collection of twelve five minute episodes featuring prominent Black celebrities and artists reading children’s books from Black authors that highlight the Black experience.

Premieres today (September 1st) on Netflix and the Netflix Jr. YouTube Channel

Hosted by Marley Dias (author and founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks campaign), the collection of books and conversations center around themes of identity, respect, justice, and action — providing families a toolset to start meaningful conversations with kids about difficult topics through short-form book-based content.