Elise Brill – Chicago’s Premier Makeup Artist and owner of Leesi B Cosmetics

http://www.leesib.com

https://shop.leesib.com/

Foundation for all skin types and ages…

Model #1

What is a great option for someone who wants their skin to look healthy but not ready for foundation?

Tinted moisturizer – why is works- benefits & disadvantages? Who is this good for?

Sheer Mineral Tint SPF20

Puff Me Sponge

Model #2

Is there a foundation for someone who does not want heavy coverage? Some women don’t like the feeling of foundation on their skin? Are there any tips to applying foundation so it does not look heavy and more natural?

What is the best way to apply this? How do we choose a matte or dewy finish?

Noubamore Second Skin Foundation

Puff me Sponge

Model #3

Why a dewy finish is great for some skin types. How do we choose the right color? Do we match our foundation with the color of our neck? Should we wet the sponge or use it dry? Do most of us use the same foundation in all year long? Or do we switch with the seasons?

Can you add a powder on top of your foundation for more coverage?

Staminal Foundation

Puff Me Sponge

Model #4

What is a skin primer and do we need it?

How do we know what kind of coverage we want or need? Do you recommend a translucent powder?

What if our viewers at home have a foundation that is too light or too dark, any tips on how to make it work?

Full coverage- smooth skin

Satin Slip Primer

Picture Perfect Foundation

Puff Me Sponge

Colour Tones Baked mIneral foundationBOM-01 Brush