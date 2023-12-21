Vicky Georgacopoulos, Owner of The Glittered Whisk

The Glittered Whisk

Instagram & Facebook: @theglitteredwhisk

Custom Orders:

Customers may place an order, with a 2 week in advance window, via email www.theglitteredwhisk@gmail.com

Check Out:

Cookie decorating classes. Interested customers would have to check in our social media platforms for cookie decorating classes. Our goal is to provide one themed class every month.

Recipes:

SUGAR COOKIE DOUGH

3 cups all-purpose flour 1/2 tsp salt 1 cup room temperature unsalted butter 1 cup granulated sugar 1 large egg (room temperature) 1 tbsp Vanilla Extract 1/2 tsp Almond Extract (optional) 1/2 tsp Lemon Extract (optional)

Instructions

Sift together flour and salt, and set aside. Cream butter and sugar until light and creamy In a small dish whisk together egg and vanilla extract, and set aside. Gradually add the egg mixture to the butter mixture. Beat well until combined. Lastly, gradually add the flour mixture

Gather dough into a ball, flatten it and shape it into a disk. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight or for at least 2-4 hours.

Preheat oven to 375F. Roll out the dough and use desired cookie cutters Place the cookies on a light-colored baking sheet lined with parchment paper Chill the cutouts in the fridge for about 10 minutes before baking Bake for 10-11 minutes (depending on the oven) Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes, and transfer them to a cooling rack. (Cookies must be completely cooled before icing)

**Store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks or freeze undecorated cookies between pieces of wax paper in a large freeze safe container, for up to 3 months. **

Royal icing Recipe

(Recipe yields about 6 cups)

4 1/2 tbsp Meringue Powder 8 cups powdered sugar 1 tsp cream of tartar 1/2 cup + 2tbsp lukewarm water 1 tbsp Vanilla Extract 1 tsp Almond Extract (optional) 1 tsp Lemon Extract (optional)

Instructions

Using a free-standing mixer, with the paddle attachment, mix (on low speed) the powdered sugar, meringue powder, and cream of tartar Then, add the water and the extracts and mix on medium speed for about 6-7 minutes, until it thickens.

** Once Royal icing is prepared, it can be colored and thinned down to more fluid consistency for cookie decorating. You can then fill your piping bags and decorate cookies as desired**

**If you plan on using royal icing later, store it in an airtight container covered tightly with plastic wrap and a lid to prevent crusting**