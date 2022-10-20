Dr. Kristi Tough DeSapri – Director of the Northwestern Medicine Program for Women’s Bone Health

Stats from the International Osteoporosis Foundation

  • Worldwide, osteoporosis causes more than 8.9 fractures annually, resulting in a fracture every 3 seconds 
  • Approximately 500 million men and women worldwide may be affected 
  • One in three women and one in five men aged 50 years and over will sustain a fragility fracture due to osteoporosis 
  • In women, osteoporosis accounts for more days in the hospital than breast cancer, heart attack, diabetes, and many other diseases 
  • By 2050, the worldwide incidence of hip fractures in men is projected to increase by 310% and by 240% in women

Osteoporosis is underdiagnosed and undertreated

  • Around 80% of patients are still not diagnosed and treated

Early awareness is key

  • Ask your doctor for a bone health assessment
  • If you’ve broken any bone after a minor fall from standing height, it could be a sign of osteoporosis
  • Don’t ignore back pain, height loss and/or a curved back

Osteoporosis can be treated

  • Pharmacological treatments have been shown to reduce the risk of hip fractures by up to 40%, vertebral fractures by 30-70% and some treatments reduce the risk for non-vertebral fractures by up to 30-40%

How to help prevent it

  • Regular weight-bearing and resistance exercises 
  • A nutritious bone-healthy diet and adequate vitamin D
  • No smoking and avoiding excessive alcohol intake 