Dr. Kristi Tough DeSapri – Director of the Northwestern Medicine Program for Women’s Bone Health

Northwestern Medicine Program for Women’s Bone Health

259 East Erie Street, Suite 2450, Chicago, IL

312.694.9676

https://sexmedmenopause.nm.org/

Stats from the International Osteoporosis Foundation

Worldwide, osteoporosis causes more than 8.9 fractures annually, resulting in a fracture every 3 seconds

Approximately 500 million men and women worldwide may be affected

One in three women and one in five men aged 50 years and over will sustain a fragility fracture due to osteoporosis

In women, osteoporosis accounts for more days in the hospital than breast cancer, heart attack, diabetes, and many other diseases

By 2050, the worldwide incidence of hip fractures in men is projected to increase by 310% and by 240% in women

Osteoporosis is underdiagnosed and undertreated

Around 80% of patients are still not diagnosed and treated

Early awareness is key

Ask your doctor for a bone health assessment

If you’ve broken any bone after a minor fall from standing height, it could be a sign of osteoporosis

Don’t ignore back pain, height loss and/or a curved back

Osteoporosis can be treated

Pharmacological treatments have been shown to reduce the risk of hip fractures by up to 40%, vertebral fractures by 30-70% and some treatments reduce the risk for non-vertebral fractures by up to 30-40%

How to help prevent it

Regular weight-bearing and resistance exercises

A nutritious bone-healthy diet and adequate vitamin D

No smoking and avoiding excessive alcohol intake