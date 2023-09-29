Mateo Mulcahy, International Latino Cultural Center of Chicago, Deputy Executive Director

Performance by the Center of Peruvian Arts with SolAndino

Global Peace Picnic

Saturday, Sept. 30, 1–7:15pm,

Humboldt Park Boathouse

1301 N. Humboldt Dr., Chicago

All Ages, FREE Admission

https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/world_music_festival2.html

The Global Peace Picnic is a day of celebration of global music and culture.

Featuring 6 international dance and music companies performing across two stages at the Humboldt Park Boathouse.

The ¡Súbelo! Stage, programmed in partnership with the Chicago Latino Dance Festival of the International Latino Cultural Center of Chicago features six Latine dance companies.

The family-friendly event will feature activities for all ages.

Admission is FREE. No tickets or reservations are required.