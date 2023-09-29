Mateo Mulcahy, International Latino Cultural Center of Chicago, Deputy Executive Director
Performance by the Center of Peruvian Arts with SolAndino
Global Peace Picnic
Saturday, Sept. 30, 1–7:15pm,
Humboldt Park Boathouse
1301 N. Humboldt Dr., Chicago
All Ages, FREE Admission
https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/world_music_festival2.html
The Global Peace Picnic is a day of celebration of global music and culture.
Featuring 6 international dance and music companies performing across two stages at the Humboldt Park Boathouse.
The ¡Súbelo! Stage, programmed in partnership with the Chicago Latino Dance Festival of the International Latino Cultural Center of Chicago features six Latine dance companies.
The family-friendly event will feature activities for all ages.
Admission is FREE. No tickets or reservations are required.