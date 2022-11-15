Sandra Cisneros

*Check For Waiting List*

New book: WOMAN WITHOUT SHAME: POEMS by Sandra Cisneros (published by Alfred A. Knopf in English and in Spanish by Vintage Español as MUJER SIN VERGüENZA), a sold out (there is a waiting list) reading at The Field Museum on 11/22 at 6:30 pm, sponsored by the Field and The National Museum of Mexican Art.

The museum is located at 1400 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60605.

Special guests: Erika L. Sánchez, author of I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTERand CRYING IN THE BATHROOM, and Chicago poet Carlos Cumpián, author of HUMAN CICADA.

