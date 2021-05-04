Midday Fix: Wines for Mother’s Day

Chantelle Corbo – Sommelier, Owner of Bell Market Food Hall + Corbo & Sons 

https://www.bellmarketnj.com/

Wines Featured:

Zardetto Prosecco Brut – from Italy ($18) — You can find this in the Chicago area at Binny’s Beverage Depot and Hope & Grapes.

KRIS Pinot Grigio delle Venezie 2019 – from Italy ($15) — You can find this in the Chicago area at Binny’s Beverage Depot and Whole Foods.

Scigula Rosato — from Italy ($19.99) — You can find this at https://veganwines.com/product/2019-luca-di-tomaso-scigula-rosato-igt/

Mesquida Mora Sincronia Negre 2019 – from Mallorca Spain ($26.00) — You can find this in the Chicago area at Perman Wine Selections.

*Also*

If visiting NY or NJ, check out…

Corbo & Sons is located inside Bell Market Food Hall

101 Crawfords Corner Road, Holmdel New Jersey, 07733

Opening a second location in New Jersey late summer.

