Certified Sommelier and Wine Culture Connoisseur, Derrick C. Westbrook

https://www.derrickcwestbrook.com/

Check Out:

-Samples & Samples Podcast where we talk wine, music and life with a sommelier and musical composer.

-Derrick is also the creator of Bronzeville Winery’s wine list.

Wines Featured:

Wine 1: White

Name: Paul Blanck 2020 Gewürztraminer, Alsace AOC, Alsace Pinot Blanc

Price: $19, Bottles Up or Bronzeville Winery

Wine 2: Orange

Name: Olivier Coste 2022 ‘Orange Star’ Muscat, Vin de France

Flavor Notes: I love orange wine because it has the weight of red with the ease of white wine. Also, the orange or amber color in the glass looks great on a dinner table surrounded by everything from soups to duck and salmon dishes.

Price: $19, Bottles Up or Bronzeville Winery

Wine 3: Red

Name: Nautilus Estate Pinot Noir 13

Flavor Notes: Pinot Noir is a thin skinned grape, the very delicate and complex, just like family. But, this wine from Marlborough New Zealand, is big enough to stand up to the heaviest of dishes and even better paired with conversation and laughter.

Price: $32, Bottles Up or Bronzeville Winery

Wine 4: Bubbles

Name: J Charpentier “Tradition Brut”

Flavor Notes: Champagne can only come from Champagne France and this is one of my favorites. When talking about champagne it is all about sweetness. This wine is a brut, so 7.6grams of sugar, therefore just enough to balance out the natural brightness / acidity in the wine.

Price: $46, Bottles Up or Bronzeville Winery