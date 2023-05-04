Dr. Cynthia Colón, Author of the upcoming book: Be Committed! Get Admitted! and Founder of College Essay Boot Camp

https://www.drcynthiacolon.com/

Be the first to download chapter 1 of my new book: Be Committed! Get Admitted! and take the stress out of the college admission. Go to her website!

Why and How To Thank Your Teacher During Teacher Appreciation Week

1 – Simply SAY “Thank You” at the end of class.

WHY do this? Whether you mean to or not, this will put you in high regard with the teacher. It doesn’t matter if you are an A student or B student, what matters to teachers is that you are kind, paying attention, and trying to learn.

You may need this teacher down the line for a letter of recommendation. Thank him/her now and reap the rewards later!

2 – Take notice of what they have on their desk, on the walls, what they drink in the morning. These are all clues to help you offer a personalized gift.

I’m not a coffee drinker, so I always gave away my coffee gift cards.

Depending on your budget – keep it simple – to-go coffee mug, movie tix, fun school supplies- markers, stickers, Amazon gift card, or local book store.

For students who took notice, I loved receiving Wonder Woman items or stuffed bears with college t-shirts.

3 – Write a thank you note, yes I mean a handwritten note. I still have the notes students have given me over the years.

MOST teens will not take the time to do it, so if you do – you will stand out as a student that teacher remembers. It means so much to a teacher. Do it!

Making a connection with a teacher and describing HOW s/he has influenced you is a game changer. That teacher will remember you forever!

4 – WHY does this matter?

If you plan to apply to college, you may need 1-2 teacher letters of recommendation. A prior “Thank you,”will go a long way in getting a POSITIVE letter from your favorite teacher!

Teachers and school leaders talk in the lunch room – when opportunities and/or awards come up and the teachers nominate – you want to be top of mind!!