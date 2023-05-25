Rey Candelaria, Shanti Wellness Founder and White Sox Yoga Teacher
Jennifer Anderson, Yoga Instructor
Alyssa Sandefur, Yoga Instructor
Monica Bright, Yoga Instructor
Southpaw, White Sox Mascot
Event:
The White Sox are inviting fans to a special Yoga at the Park, presented by Guaranteed Rate, prior to gates opening for the game against Detroit on Sunday, June 4 at 1:10 p.m. Specially priced tickets, which include a White Sox yoga towel and a pre-game yoga class on the field, are available to fans who register for the yoga class at whitesox.com/yoga.
(parking lot opens at 8:30a, yoga entry at 9am yoga starts at 9:30a in the outfield)
https://www.shantiwellnesscenter.com/