Sai Huda – CEO CyberCatch
What should K-12 schools do to protect themselves from cyber attackers?
K-12 schools should do three things:
- They should implement NIST Cyber Security Framework (CSF) and implement 108 cybersecurity controls that are prevention, detection and response controls.
- They should implement an Incident Response Plan to detect and respond to an attack.
- They should test cybersecurity controls continuously to detect security holes so it can be eliminated so an attacker cannot exploit and break in.
What is the harm to students from a data theft?
The harm can be for life. A data theft can leads to identity theft and harm for life. Sometimes it can be immediate, such as when a student applies for college and student loans or a part-time job, and they find out they have bad credit from identity theft. Or a few years later when they apply for a job. The data can also be used for blackmail of parents, especially those in jobs with national security implications.