Jeremy Owen Barrett – General Manager & Co-Beverage Director, Lemon
Lemon – 1600 W. Grand Ave., Chicago
*Opening this fall!
Recipes:
“Invasion of the Bunny Snatchers” (Non Alcoholic)
1 Dash Fee Brother Celery Bitters
.5oz Honey Syrup
.75oz Lemon Juice
.75oz Carrot Juice
.75oz Three Spirits Livener
1oz Seedlip Garden
Top w/ Ginger Beer
Method:
Shaken – Add all ingredients into shaking tin EXCEPT ginger beer, add ice, and shake. Strain into tall glass over ice and top w/ ginger beer. Garnish with a fresh dill sprig and straw.
Glassware: Collins or Highball Glass
Garnish: Dill Sprig
Honey Syrup Recipe – Add 1 cup of Honey and 1/2 cup of water to a pot. Cook on low heat stirring frequently until honey is integrated with water and turns into a lighter syrup consistency.
“50/50 Martini”
1 Dash of Orange Bitters
1.5oz Dry Vermouth
1.5oz Vodka OR Gin
Method:
Stirred – Add all ingredients to a mixing glass, add ice, and stir. Once proper dilution is reached, strain into a chilled glass. Peel lemon twist over glass to express oils and garnish to your liking.
Glassware: Nick & Nora, Coupe, or Martini Glass
Garnish: Lemon Twist or Olive