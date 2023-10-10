Jeremy Owen Barrett – General Manager & Co-Beverage Director, Lemon

Lemon – 1600 W. Grand Ave., Chicago

https://www.lemonchicago.net/

*Opening this fall!

Recipes:

“Invasion of the Bunny Snatchers” (Non Alcoholic)

1 Dash Fee Brother Celery Bitters

.5oz Honey Syrup

.75oz Lemon Juice

.75oz Carrot Juice

.75oz Three Spirits Livener

1oz Seedlip Garden

Top w/ Ginger Beer

Method:

Shaken – Add all ingredients into shaking tin EXCEPT ginger beer, add ice, and shake. Strain into tall glass over ice and top w/ ginger beer. Garnish with a fresh dill sprig and straw.

Glassware: Collins or Highball Glass

Garnish: Dill Sprig

Honey Syrup Recipe – Add 1 cup of Honey and 1/2 cup of water to a pot. Cook on low heat stirring frequently until honey is integrated with water and turns into a lighter syrup consistency.

“50/50 Martini”

1 Dash of Orange Bitters

1.5oz Dry Vermouth

1.5oz Vodka OR Gin

Method:

Stirred – Add all ingredients to a mixing glass, add ice, and stir. Once proper dilution is reached, strain into a chilled glass. Peel lemon twist over glass to express oils and garnish to your liking.

Glassware: Nick & Nora, Coupe, or Martini Glass

Garnish: Lemon Twist or Olive