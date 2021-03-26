Midday Fix: We’re checking out an online service that helps you shop for special dietary needs

Judy Gerber Seybold, MS, RD, LD, CLC
Sifter has over 100 dietary filters, called SiftTags, that are grouped into five categories:
- Allergens & Concerns – Diets that omit specific foods or ingredients, such as gluten or lactose.
- Health Diets – Diets consistent with medical nutrition care practices, such as cardiac health or diabetes.
- Lifestyle Diets – Diets that reflect personal preferences and values, such as keto or vegan.
- Medications – Allows users to identify foods that will not interact with prescription medications.
- Responsible Practices – Products that comply with ethical practices, such as fair trade.