Midday Fix: We’re checking out an online service that helps you shop for special dietary needs

Judy Gerber Seybold, MS, RD, LD, CLC

https://sifter.shop/

Sifter has over 100 dietary filters, called SiftTags, that are grouped into five categories:

  • Allergens & Concerns – Diets that omit specific foods or ingredients, such as gluten or lactose.
  • Health Diets – Diets consistent with medical nutrition care practices, such as cardiac health or diabetes.
  • Lifestyle Diets – Diets that reflect personal preferences and values, such as keto or vegan.
  • Medications – Allows users to identify foods that will not interact with prescription medications.
  • Responsible Practices – Products that comply with ethical practices, such as fair trade.

