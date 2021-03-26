Midday Fix: We’re checking out an online service that helps you shop for special dietary needs

Judy Gerber Seybold, MS, RD, LD, CLC

https://sifter.shop/

Sifter has over 100 dietary filters, called SiftTags, that are grouped into five categories:

Allergens & Concerns – Diets that omit specific foods or ingredients, such as gluten or lactose.

– Diets that omit specific foods or ingredients, such as gluten or lactose. Health Diets – Diets consistent with medical nutrition care practices, such as cardiac health or diabetes.

– Diets consistent with medical nutrition care practices, such as cardiac health or diabetes. Lifestyle Diets – Diets that reflect personal preferences and values, such as keto or vegan.

– Diets that reflect personal preferences and values, such as keto or vegan. Medications – Allows users to identify foods that will not interact with prescription medications.

– Allows users to identify foods that will not interact with prescription medications. Responsible Practices – Products that comply with ethical practices, such as fair trade.