Colin Tuska

Monteverde Restaurant

1020 W. Madison St., Chicago, IL

http://www.monteverdechicago.com

Wines Featured:

Lambrusco: this wine will showcase how Lambrusco can be different than what we are familiar with and is perfect for that summer patio session.

LAMBRUSCO MEDICI ERMETE ‘PHERMENTO’ REGGIO EMILIA 2021 (averages $40)

Nerello Mascalese; this will showcase the nuanced, precise & delicate side of rosé.

NERELLO MASCALESE GRACI ETNA SICILY 2021 (averages $30)

Bisson Ciliegiolo: This will showcase the meaty darker side of rosé that can rock with a variety of fare. Steak and rosé? And just because a rosé is darker does not mean it is fruity. Big misnomer!

CILIEGIOLO BISSON LIGURIA 2021 (averages $35)