Chef Rishi Kumar
Macha by Chef Rishi, available online at Here Here Market
Instagram: @rishimanojkumar
Recipes:
Roasted beets & Queso Panela Salad with Salsa Macha Verde
5 lbs baby red beets
6 oz (3/4 cup) Queso Panela
2 oz (1/4 cup) Verde Macha by Chef Rishi
1 cup arugula
Olive oil
Salt
Steps:
Pre heat oven to 350 F
- Roast the beets whole, place in a shallow Pyrex dish and toss with olive oil . Add 1 cup water and cover with aluminum foil.
- Cook beets in oven for 45mins, till tender. Let it cool.
- Wear a glove and peel beets , then cut them into quarters.
- Crumble panela cheese.
- To assemble, dress the beets with Verde Macha by Chef Rishi, and place on a dish. Crumble over panela cheese and finish with some arugula.
Seared Green Beans with Oaxacan Pasilla Salsa Macha
1 lbs Green Beans , trimmed
2 oz (1/4 cup) Oaxacan Pasilla-pepita Macha by Chef Rishi
½ onion , caramelized
Salt
Steps:
- Bring a pot of water to a boil and sat it to taste like the sea.
- Once water is boiling add the green beans and let it blanch for 1 min. Then strain and shock the beans in ice water.
- Heat a sautéed pan, and add olive oil. Add the onions to caramelized.
- Add the green beans and toss evenly, add half of the Oaxacan Pasilla-Pepitas Macha by Chef Rishi.
- Remove from pan and plate onto the dish. Add the remaining Salsa Macha.