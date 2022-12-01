Chef Rishi Kumar

Macha by Chef Rishi, available online at Here Here Market

https://hereheremarket.com/

Instagram: @rishimanojkumar

Recipes:

Roasted beets & Queso Panela Salad with Salsa Macha Verde

5 lbs baby red beets

6 oz (3/4 cup) Queso Panela

2 oz (1/4 cup) Verde Macha by Chef Rishi

1 cup arugula

Olive oil

Salt

Steps:

Pre heat oven to 350 F

Roast the beets whole, place in a shallow Pyrex dish and toss with olive oil . Add 1 cup water and cover with aluminum foil. Cook beets in oven for 45mins, till tender. Let it cool. Wear a glove and peel beets , then cut them into quarters. Crumble panela cheese. To assemble, dress the beets with Verde Macha by Chef Rishi, and place on a dish. Crumble over panela cheese and finish with some arugula.

Seared Green Beans with Oaxacan Pasilla Salsa Macha

1 lbs Green Beans , trimmed

2 oz (1/4 cup) Oaxacan Pasilla-pepita Macha by Chef Rishi

½ onion , caramelized

Salt

Steps:

Bring a pot of water to a boil and sat it to taste like the sea. Once water is boiling add the green beans and let it blanch for 1 min. Then strain and shock the beans in ice water. Heat a sautéed pan, and add olive oil. Add the onions to caramelized. Add the green beans and toss evenly, add half of the Oaxacan Pasilla-Pepitas Macha by Chef Rishi. Remove from pan and plate onto the dish. Add the remaining Salsa Macha.