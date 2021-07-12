Midday Fix: Vegan Tacos

Miguel Roman, Chef at Smack Dab Bakery

Smack Dab Bakery – 6730 N. Clark St., Chicago

https://www.smackdabchicago.com/site/

Event:

The nonprofit Rogers Park Business Alliance presents TACO CRAWL, a taco extravaganza on this Thursday, July 15, 3-7 p.m.

Seventeen restaurants along North Clark Street between Devon and Rogers Avenues will offer their signature tacos to ticket buyers.

*There will be a limited amount of day-of tickets*

Recipe:

Taco de Papa by Chef Miguel Roman

Yield : 12 tacos

Tomatillo Salsa

20 oz (2.5 cups) tomatillos – peeled and washed

1 each garlic clove

2/3 cups white onion – peeled and small diced

1 bunch cilantro – washed and chopped

To taste kosher salt

Method to make salsa:

Add tomatillos to a pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil and simmer until tomatoes change color and are tender but not broken. Take tomatillos and place in a blender. Add garlic and salt. Blend smooth. Pour contents into a container and chill over an ice bath. When the mixture is cooled to room temperature add the onion and cilantro, taste, adjust seasoning and store in the cooler.



Papa Filling

2 pound yukon potatoes unpeeled

½ pound VEGAN butter

1/2 oz (3t) VEGAN parmesan cheese

kosher salt (to taste)

Method to make filling:

Add potatoes to a large pot, cover with water and bring to a boil. Boil until potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork. Strain into a colander, and using a potato masher or immersion blender, mash potatoes until smooth with some pieces left. Add butter, parmesan and salt and mix together. Mixture should be a little lumpy. Taste and adjust if needed. Chill filling for use later.



Ingredients for Tacos

12 each corn tortillas (1 packet)

2 cups shredded red cabbage

½ cup grated VEGAN parmesan

Equipment Needed

Blender

Potato ricer or masher

Vegetable oil for pan frying

12” frying pan or skillet

Wooden toothpicks

Utensils – spoon & fork

Final Assembly:

Using a spoon add potato filling into the middle of a single tortilla, a heaping tablespoon. Heat the skillet medium high and add enough oil to cover the bottom of the pan. Add 2 tacos, laying them down on one side. Cook either side 1-2 minutes until golden in color. Garnish with shredded red cabbage on top inside the taco and sprinkle with parmesan cheese. Serve immediately with salsa on the side and lime wedges if desired.