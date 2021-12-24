Midday Fix: Vegan “Pork” Tenderloin

Joe Hehl

Recipe:

Vegan BPT Sandwich

Ingredients (makes 3-4 seitan patties)

Chickpeas – one can (drained)

vital wheat gluten (two cups)

vegetable broth (half cup)

tomato paste (1 tbsp)

onion powder (½ tbsp)

garlic powder (½ tbsp)

dried thyme (½ tbsp)

salt (½ tbsp)

pepper (½ tbsp)

smoked paprika (½ tbsp)

nutritional yeast (½ tbsp)

liquid smoke

vegan Worcestershire

oat milk – 1 cup

apple cider vinegar – ½ cup

“just egg” – 2 tbsp

(Seitan patties)

Drain can of chickpeas and add to food processor. Add ½ tbsp of all seasonings to food processor.

Add ½ cup of vegetable broth to food processor. Add splash of vegan worcestershire and liquid smoke. Pulse until smooth. Add more broth if necessary.



In a bowl, add 2 cups of vital wheat gluten. Take wet ingredients from food processor and add to dry gluten mix. Mix thoroughly until doughy. Add splash of broth if mixture is runny.



Add pinch of flour onto workspace and place dough onto counter. Knead for two minutes.

Separate mass of dough into 3-4 small slabs. Flatten each completely with rolling pin as thinly as possible.

Wrap each slab in foil. Add wrapped slabs to steamer and steam for 20 minutes.

Remove from steamer. Set on baking rack to cool.

(Frying stations)

Add half sleeve of saltines to ziplock bag and crush until coarse. Add crushed saltines to bowl. Add pinch of salt and pepper.

In a second bowl add 1 cup oat milk and ½ cup of apple cider vinegar. Add 2 tbsp of “just egg” and pinch of salt and pepper.

In third bowl, add ½ cup of flour and ½ cup of corn starch. Add pinch of salt, pepper and smoked paprika. Whisk.

(Frying process & presentation)

In a pot/skillet, add an inch of oil and bring up to 400 degrees.

Add cooled seitan to dry flour mixture, coat thoroughly. Add seitan to wet mixture. Finally add to saltine crumb mixture and coat thoroughly.

Gently place breaded seitan into hot oil and agitate to prevent sticking to bottom of pot. Fry for 5-6 minutes on each side, using tongs to flip. Place on rack to cool.

Toast buns in pan, place vegan mayo and mustard on buns with onion and pickles. Place breaded seitan on bun and top with the other.