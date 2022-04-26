Lauren Ocello, Pastry Chef and owner of Twidley Bits

http://twidleybits.com/

https://hereheremarket.com/

Here Here Market is offering a special PB&J French Toast Meal Kit, which includes Twidley Bits jams, as an easy meal for kids to make mom on Mother’s Day.

In addition to the meal kit and in honor of Mother’s Day, Here Here Market will donate 10% of any Female Founders collection sales made between Monday, April 25 and Monday, May 2 to The Abundance Setting, which supports the advancement of working mothers in the culinary and hospitality industries.



The Female Founders collection includes OG, Snack to the Max and Sauce Spice & Everything Nice. The last day for Mother’s Day shipping is Monday, May 2. Last minute curbside pickup at The Merchandise Mart will be available Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 6.

Recipe:

Vegan PB&J French Toast

In The Kit-

12 Tbsp (3/4 Cup) nut butter

6 Tbsp (1/2 Cup) jam

Maple syrup

From Your Kitchen-

12 slices of bread

1/4 tsp salt

9 Tbsp JustEgg vegan egg

substitute

3/4 cup of almond milk

2 Tbsp vegan butter

DIRECTIONS:

Spread 2 Tbsp of Nutmeg’s Almond Butter or Pecan Butter on six slices of bread. Spread 1 Tbsp of Twidley Bits Strawberry Prosecco or Blueberry Fig Jam on the remaining six slices. Put one slice of nut butter-topped bread and one slice of jam-topped bread together to form a sandwich. Get creative with your combinations! In a large mixing bowl, whisk together JustEgg, almond milk and salt until well-combined. Pour mixture into a shallow pan or baking dish. Carefully dip both sides of each sandwich in the egg mixture until evenly coated. Tip: Use tongs for easy dipping. In a large skillet, melt vegan butter over medium heat. Lightly fry sandwiches for 2-3 minutes on each side until golden brown. Top with Chicago Maple Bourbon Barrel Aged Maple Syrup along with (optional) fresh berries, powdered sugar and whipped cream!