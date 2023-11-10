Rob Levitt, Head Butcher and Chef at Publican Quality Meats

Publican Quality Meats

825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, IL

http://www.publicanqualitymeats.com

Check Out:

Thanksgiving with the Publicans

What: Publican Quality Meats comes together with The Publican and Publican Quality Bread once again, bringing you this year’s indulgent at-home Thanksgiving Feast! Our offerings include an abundance of holiday favorites including savory sides, pull-apart rolls, house-made pies, wines, and more!

Where Pickup at The Publican (837 W. Fulton Street) and local delivery available

When: Monday, November 20th, Tuesday, November 21st, and Wednesday, November 22nd // 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Orders: Available here on Table22 https://app.table22.com/product/one-time/thanksgiving-with-the-publicans

Tips:

Turkey stock is the obvious choice for the best gravy and for moistening your stuffing.

And post-Thanksgiving, turkey stock is perfect for soups, stews, braises— it’s as versatile as chicken stock for cooking and lends a delicious, wintery, roasted flavor to anything you are cooking!

Recipe:

Turkey Stock

Ingredients:

1 turkey carcass from a 12-14 lbs. turkey

1 onion, peeled and cut into quarters

1 bunch fresh thyme

2 gallons of water (or enough to cover by 2 inches)

Place all ingredients in a large stock pot and place over high heat. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Using a ladle or large spoon, skim off any fat, or weird looking protein ‘goo’ that floats to the top. Simmer gently for 4-6 hours. Ladle stock through a fine strainer or cheesecloth into a container and chill as fast as possible. If you can, place the container of stock into a larger container of ice water to accelerate the cooling process. Place the cooled stock into pint or quart sized jars and refrigerate or freeze.