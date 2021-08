NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Amid the tease of the district's first teachers' strike in 30 years, the Naperville Unit Education Association and Naperville District 203 have reached a tentative agreement on a new multi-year contract.

The contract for 1,500 teachers expired at the end of June. Their union, Naperville Unit Education Association, and the district have been negotiating since January. Among the issues on the table for a new contract was compensation and paid sick leave.