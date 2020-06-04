Midday Fix: Top Chef’s Kevin Gillespie shares some recipe inspirations for National Dairy Month & National Cheese Day

Chef Kevin Gillespie – Chef, Author and Restaurant Owner
https://redbeardrestaurants.com/Decatur-Decatur-Red-Beard-Merch-team
http://www.Wisconsincheese.com
*Check out Top Chef on Bravo – Thursday nights – https://www.bravotv.com/top-chef
Recipes:
AGED CHEDDAR RHUBARB UPSIDE DOWN CAKE
- 4 cups chopped rhubarb (about 1 pound)
- 1 1/2 cups sugar, divided
- 1/2 cup packed brown sugar, divided
- 3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) butter, softened
- 3 large eggs, room temperature
- 1/4 cup sour cream
- 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 3/4 cups cake flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 6 ounces Deer Creek® 1 Year Select Specialty Cheddar cheese, finely shredded (1 1/2 cups)
- Sweetened whipped cream
INSTRUCTIONS:
Heat oven to 350°F. Line the bottom of a greased 9-inch round baking pan or 10-inch ovenproof skillet with parchment paper; grease paper.
Combine the rhubarb, 1/2 cup sugar and 1/4 cup brown sugar in a large bowl; spread on the bottom of prepared pan.
Cream the butter, remaining sugar and brown sugar in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating each until well combined. Beat in sour cream and vanilla. Combine flour and baking powder; gradually add to butter mixture just until moistened. Fold in cheddar.
Spoon batter over rhubarb mixture. Bake for 50-60 minutes or a until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack.
Carefully run a knife around edges of pan before inverting onto a serving platter. Remove parchment paper. Serve with whipped cream.
Cheesemonger Tip:
Bite after bite, award-winning Deer Creek® 1 Year Select Specialty Cheddar delivers a full-bodied, creamy, melt-in-your-mouth flavor that’s hard to resist.
BUFFALO CHICKEN PASTA SALAD
- 1 package (12 ounces) uncooked bow tie pasta
- 3 cups shredded cooked chicken
- 3 cups chopped celery
- 2 cups shredded carrots
- 1/2 cup chopped green onions
- 2 cups plain Greek yogurt
- 1/2 cup Buffalo wing sauce
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 1/2 cups Roth Original Buttermilk Blue® Cheese Crumbles, divided (9 ounces)
- Pepper to taste
Instructions:
Cook pasta according to package directions; drain and rinse in cold water.
Combine the pasta, chicken, celery, carrots and green onions in a large bowl.
Whisk the yogurt, wing sauce and garlic powder in a large bowl. Stir in 1/2 cup blue cheese. Season with pepper to taste. Pour over pasta mixture; gently toss to coat.
Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or until serving.
Gently fold in remaining blue cheese just before serving.
Cheesemonger Tip:
Tangy, yet mellow. Award-winning Roth Original Buttermilk Blue® cheese is crafted with fresh milk and cellar-aged for the creamiest taste and texture.
- Blaser’s Antonella™ Garden Vegetable & Sweet Basil cheese
- Door Artisan Top Hat Bandaged Cheddar cheese
- Harmony Specialty Dairy Abergele Cheese with Onion and Chive
- Saxon Asiago Fresca cheese
- Deer Creek® The Robin cheese
- Sliced fresh plums
- Breadsticks
- Fresh strawberries
- Thinly sliced Finocchio (fennel) salami
- Pistachios
- Fresh blackberries
- Candied pecans
- Sliced fresh kiwifruit
- Thinly sliced capicola
- Raspberry jam
- Thin wafer crackers
Instructions:
Arrange the Antonella™ Garden Vegetable, cheddar, Abergele Cheese, asiago and The Robin on a serving board. Fill in board with plums, breadsticks, strawberries, salami, pistachios, blackberries, pecans, kiwi, capicola, raspberry jam and crackers.
Recipe Tips:
- Blaser’s Antonella™ Garden Vegetable & Sweet Basil cheese is semi-soft, creamy and small-batch artisan. Any Wisconsin semi-soft cheese could be substituted, such as a flavored monterey jack.
- Any Wisconsin onion and chive-flavored cheese such as a cheddar or monterey jack could be substituted for the Harmony Specialty Dairy Abergele Cheese with Onion and Chive.
Cheesemonger Tip:
Deer Creek® The Robin cheese is a handcrafted colby that’s produced as a classic bandage-wrapped and waxed, midget wheel. It’s firm, yet has an open texture with a buttery flavor and pleasantly salty finish.