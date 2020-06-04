Watch Live
Midday Fix: Top Chef’s Kevin Gillespie shares some recipe inspirations for National Dairy Month & National Cheese Day

Chef Kevin Gillespie – Chef, Author and Restaurant Owner

https://redbeardrestaurants.com/Decatur-Decatur-Red-Beard-Merch-team

http://www.Wisconsincheese.com

*Check out Top Chef on Bravo – Thursday nights – https://www.bravotv.com/top-chef

Recipes:

AGED CHEDDAR RHUBARB UPSIDE DOWN CAKE

  • 4 cups chopped rhubarb (about 1 pound)
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar, divided
  • 1/2 cup packed brown sugar, divided
  • 3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) butter, softened
  • 3 large eggs, room temperature
  • 1/4 cup sour cream
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 3/4 cups cake flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 6 ounces Deer Creek® 1 Year Select Specialty Cheddar cheese, finely shredded (1 1/2 cups)
  • Sweetened whipped cream

INSTRUCTIONS:

Heat oven to 350°F. Line the bottom of a greased 9-inch round baking pan or 10-inch ovenproof skillet with parchment paper; grease paper.

Combine the rhubarb, 1/2 cup sugar and 1/4 cup brown sugar in a large bowl; spread on the bottom of prepared pan.

Cream the butter, remaining sugar and brown sugar in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating each until well combined. Beat in sour cream and vanilla. Combine flour and baking powder; gradually add to butter mixture just until moistened. Fold in cheddar.

Spoon batter over rhubarb mixture. Bake for 50-60 minutes or a until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack.

Carefully run a knife around edges of pan before inverting onto a serving platter. Remove parchment paper. Serve with whipped cream.

Cheesemonger Tip:

Bite after bite, award-winning Deer Creek® 1 Year Select Specialty Cheddar delivers a full-bodied, creamy, melt-in-your-mouth flavor that’s hard to resist.

BUFFALO CHICKEN PASTA SALAD

  • 1 package (12 ounces) uncooked bow tie pasta
  • 3 cups shredded cooked chicken
  • 3 cups chopped celery
  • 2 cups shredded carrots
  • 1/2 cup chopped green onions
  • 2 cups plain Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 cup Buffalo wing sauce
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 1/2 cups Roth Original Buttermilk Blue® Cheese Crumbles, divided (9 ounces)
  • Pepper to taste

Instructions:

Cook pasta according to package directions; drain and rinse in cold water.

Combine the pasta, chicken, celery, carrots and green onions in a large bowl.

Whisk the yogurt, wing sauce and garlic powder in a large bowl. Stir in 1/2 cup blue cheese. Season with pepper to taste. Pour over pasta mixture; gently toss to coat.

Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or until serving.

Gently fold in remaining blue cheese just before serving.

Cheesemonger Tip:

Tangy, yet mellow. Award-winning Roth Original Buttermilk Blue® cheese is crafted with fresh milk and cellar-aged for the creamiest taste and texture.

SUMMERTIME CHEESE BOARD

  • Blaser’s Antonella™ Garden Vegetable & Sweet Basil cheese
  • Door Artisan Top Hat Bandaged Cheddar cheese
  • Harmony Specialty Dairy Abergele Cheese with Onion and Chive
  • Saxon Asiago Fresca cheese
  • Deer Creek® The Robin cheese
  • Sliced fresh plums
  • Breadsticks
  • Fresh strawberries
  • Thinly sliced Finocchio (fennel) salami
  • Pistachios
  • Fresh blackberries
  • Candied pecans
  • Sliced fresh kiwifruit
  • Thinly sliced capicola
  • Raspberry jam
  • Thin wafer crackers

Instructions:

Arrange the Antonella™ Garden Vegetable, cheddar, Abergele Cheese, asiago and The Robin on a serving board. Fill in board with plums, breadsticks, strawberries, salami, pistachios, blackberries, pecans, kiwi, capicola, raspberry jam and crackers.

Recipe Tips:

  • Blaser’s Antonella™ Garden Vegetable & Sweet Basil cheese is semi-soft, creamy and small-batch artisan. Any Wisconsin semi-soft cheese could be substituted, such as a flavored monterey jack. 
  • Any Wisconsin onion and chive-flavored cheese such as a cheddar or monterey jack could be substituted for the Harmony Specialty Dairy Abergele Cheese with Onion and Chive.

Cheesemonger Tip:

Deer Creek® The Robin cheese is a handcrafted colby that’s produced as a classic bandage-wrapped and waxed, midget wheel. It’s firm, yet has an open texture with a buttery flavor and pleasantly salty finish. 

