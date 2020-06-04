Midday Fix: Top Chef’s Kevin Gillespie shares some recipe inspirations for National Dairy Month & National Cheese Day

Chef Kevin Gillespie – Chef, Author and Restaurant Owner

Recipes:

AGED CHEDDAR RHUBARB UPSIDE DOWN CAKE

4 cups chopped rhubarb (about 1 pound)

1 1/2 cups sugar, divided

INSTRUCTIONS:

Heat oven to 350°F. Line the bottom of a greased 9-inch round baking pan or 10-inch ovenproof skillet with parchment paper; grease paper.

Combine the rhubarb, 1/2 cup sugar and 1/4 cup brown sugar in a large bowl; spread on the bottom of prepared pan.

Cream the butter, remaining sugar and brown sugar in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating each until well combined. Beat in sour cream and vanilla. Combine flour and baking powder; gradually add to butter mixture just until moistened. Fold in cheddar.

Spoon batter over rhubarb mixture. Bake for 50-60 minutes or a until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack.

Carefully run a knife around edges of pan before inverting onto a serving platter. Remove parchment paper. Serve with whipped cream.

Cheesemonger Tip:

Bite after bite, award-winning Deer Creek® 1 Year Select Specialty Cheddar delivers a full-bodied, creamy, melt-in-your-mouth flavor that’s hard to resist.

BUFFALO CHICKEN PASTA SALAD

1 package (12 ounces) uncooked bow tie pasta

3 cups shredded cooked chicken

Instructions:

Cook pasta according to package directions; drain and rinse in cold water.

Combine the pasta, chicken, celery, carrots and green onions in a large bowl.

Whisk the yogurt, wing sauce and garlic powder in a large bowl. Stir in 1/2 cup blue cheese. Season with pepper to taste. Pour over pasta mixture; gently toss to coat.

Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or until serving.

Gently fold in remaining blue cheese just before serving.

Cheesemonger Tip:

Tangy, yet mellow. Award-winning Roth Original Buttermilk Blue® cheese is crafted with fresh milk and cellar-aged for the creamiest taste and texture.

SUMMERTIME CHEESE BOARD

Blaser’s Antonella™ Garden Vegetable & Sweet Basil cheese

Door Artisan Top Hat Bandaged Cheddar cheese

Instructions:

Arrange the Antonella™ Garden Vegetable, cheddar, Abergele Cheese, asiago and The Robin on a serving board. Fill in board with plums, breadsticks, strawberries, salami, pistachios, blackberries, pecans, kiwi, capicola, raspberry jam and crackers.

Recipe Tips:

Blaser’s Antonella™ Garden Vegetable & Sweet Basil cheese is semi-soft, creamy and small-batch artisan. Any Wisconsin semi-soft cheese could be substituted, such as a flavored monterey jack.

Any Wisconsin onion and chive-flavored cheese such as a cheddar or monterey jack could be substituted for the Harmony Specialty Dairy Abergele Cheese with Onion and Chive.

Cheesemonger Tip:

Deer Creek® The Robin cheese is a handcrafted colby that’s produced as a classic bandage-wrapped and waxed, midget wheel. It’s firm, yet has an open texture with a buttery flavor and pleasantly salty finish.