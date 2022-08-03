Tu Bloom

Chicago Bloom

2312 W. Touhy Ave., Chicago

http://www.ChicagoBloom.com

Tips:

Air plants do best with at least a few hours of bright, indirect sun daily. Placement within 1 to 3 feet of an east- or west-facing window, or within a foot or two of an artificial light source is ideal. If you keep them well watered, they can have hotter, more direct sun and longer exposure. Avoid dimly lit locations, unless you can remember to rotate the plants out to better lighting every few days.

Misconceptions: “Air Plants don’t need water” NO! Air plants are living and need both air and routine waterings, but are less fussy than average houseplants. Depending on how much light and heat Is in the area where your air plant is… typically submerging them for 15-20 minutes every 1.5-2weeks (set a reminder/timer so you don’t forget). Once you take them out of the water, turn them upside down and shake them off well to ensure no water in in their “crown” or center of the plant (this will avoid a common issue called crown rot); place them back in their original location and repeat as recommended.

Displaying air plants: Because of their versatility, air plants can be grown in several application but never in soil! You can hang them, place them on top of moss, or inside vestibules of any type with decorative stones, crystals etc.

Growth habits: Almost all air plants bloom, some more visibly than others. Just keep in mind that they are typically very slow growers so don’t get discourage.