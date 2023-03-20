Lisa Dietlin, Philanthropy and Nonprofit Advisor
Dispelling Myths About Working in the Nonprofit Sector – here are some common misconceptions:
- YOU CANNOT EARN A SALARY WORKING AT A NONPROFIT: People who work for nonprofit organizations earn a salary, enjoy strong benefits (even retirement funds!) and have meaningful careers. In fact, even in the slow economy, U.S. News & World Report has noted that salaries in nonprofits are continuing to grow.
- BUSINESSPEOPLE DO NOT WORK AT NONPROFITS: Many people who have graduate degrees and years of for-profit experience work at nonprofit organizations. The nonprofit sector needs businesspeople.
- THERE IS NO UPWARD MOBILITY IN NONPROFIT WORK: The nonprofit world provides many people with life-long careers and there are innumerable examples of those who started in entry level positions who’ve become Executive Directors or Presidents of large nonprofit organizations.
- THERE ARE NO DIFFICULT PERSONALITIES IN THE NONPROFIT WORLD: If you think this, you would be fooled again! While there are a lot of nice people in the nonprofit world, there are also the usual difficult personalities that are found in other sectors.
- NONPROFITS ARE INEFFICIENT ORGANIZATIONS: While the measures for success are often different than in for-profit organizations, in order for nonprofits to get the funding – from individuals, organizations and agencies – that is their lifeblood, they have to show that they’re efficient and effective and can achieve the double bottom line (mission focus and financial focus)
- NONPROFITS ARE NOT PROFESIONAL: Most nonprofit organizations are very professional with how they operate, they have to be.
- NONPROFITS ARE ONLY FOCUSED ON LIBERAL ISSUES; IN OTHER WORDS, CONSERVATIVES NEED NOT APPLY: With 1.6 million nonprofit organizations, there are causes on both ends of the spectrum (conservative and liberal) and at every point in between.
- NONPROFITS ONLY NEED VOLUNTEERS: While volunteers are integral to the success of nonprofit organizations, nonprofit staff (think of the organizations mentioned above and examples like the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Kennedy Center and Harvard University) are professional and paid.
EXTRA TIPS:
- Volunteer on a regular schedule at your favorite nonprofit or in an area that is important to you; by volunteering you will witness first-hand the possibilities of working in the philanthropic sector (and gain important contacts).
- Meet with people from the nonprofit sector to learn more about all the career possibilities; have a cup of coffee and discuss the nonprofit/charitable field.
- Check out these websites for available fundraising positions if that is your interest (fundraising is a terrific way into nonprofits): https://www.idealist.org/en https://www.case.org/ https://afpglobal.org/ https://www.philanthropy.com/ https://www.ahp.org/
- Take a class; you don’t have to earn a bachelor’s or master’s degree but can learn more by sitting with others in the classroom and gaining additional skills that will help you get a position. A simple search on the Internet will produce educational institutions in your area that offer nonprofit courses.
- Attend a conference to learn more about this sector. Check out these two that have national, regional and local conferences: https://afpglobal.org/ and https://www.case.org/