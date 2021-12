Chef Jason Morse, Ace Hardware’s grilling expert, helps you think outside the oven this winter season with tips and tricks to winter barbeques. He explains how to winterize your grill, prep your grill and provide safety tips, as well as demonstrates how to easily and conveniently grill a favorite holiday classic, even on a cold winter day.

Acehardware.com/aceprojectplace – for all of Chef Jason’s grilling tips and recipes for the holidays.

Instagram: @AceHardware

Facebook: AceHardware