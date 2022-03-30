Chris Byrne, aka The Toy Guy
Toys Featured:
- VTech Turn & Learn Ferris Wheel (VTech) Ages 6 mos + $15.99 https://www.vtechkids.com/
- House Monsters (LUKI Lab) Ages 3 and up $18.99 https://lukilab.com/pages/house-monsters
- Mrs Wordsmith Storyteller’s Word a Day (DK Publishing) Ages 7 – 11 $25.00 https://us.www.mrswordsmith.com/
- Ready Land (Readyland) Ages 3 to 7 $14.99 https://www.readyland.com/
- The Original EggMazing Egg Decorator Ages 3 and up (Hey Buddy Hey Pal) $27.99 https://eggmazing.com/
- Little Live Pets Chameleon (Moose Toys) Ages 4 and up $15.99 https://www.moosetoys.com/
- Playmobil Rabbit Pen Gift Set (Playmobil) Ages 4-10 $9.99 https://www.playmobil.us/