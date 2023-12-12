Chris Byrne, aka The Toy Guy
Items Featured:
Sesame Street Elmo Slide Plush
From Just Play
Ages 2+
MSRP $49.99
Available at Amazon, Target and Walmart
Crayola HD Coloring Kit
From Crayola
Ages 8+
MSRP $19.99
Available on Amazon
https://shop.crayola.com/toys-and-activities/art-kits-and-easels/hd-coloring-kit-0429360000.html
The Fresh Beats Collection
From The Dr. Lisa Company
Ages 4+
MSRP $17.99
Available at Target
Doo Doo Kangaroo
From Moose Games
Ages 3+
MSRP $19.99
Available at Amazon, Target
L.O.L. Surprise! Magic Flyers
From MGA Entertainment
Ages 6+
MSRP $29.99
Available at all major retailers including Amazon
Hatchimals Alive Hatchi-Nursery
From Spin Master
Ages 3+
MSRP $34.99
Available at Walmart & Target
ZipString
From ZipString
Ages 8+
MSRP $29.99
Available at ZipString.com