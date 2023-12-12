Chris Byrne, aka The Toy Guy

Items Featured:

Sesame Street Elmo Slide Plush

From Just Play

Ages 2+

MSRP $49.99

Available at Amazon, Target and Walmart

Crayola HD Coloring Kit

From Crayola

Ages 8+

MSRP $19.99

Available on Amazon

https://shop.crayola.com/toys-and-activities/art-kits-and-easels/hd-coloring-kit-0429360000.html

The Fresh Beats Collection

From The Dr. Lisa Company

Ages 4+

MSRP $17.99

Available at Target

FRESH BEATS

Doo Doo Kangaroo

From Moose Games

Ages 3+

MSRP $19.99

Available at Amazon, Target

L.O.L. Surprise! Magic Flyers

From MGA Entertainment

Ages 6+

MSRP $29.99

Available at all major retailers including Amazon

Hatchimals Alive Hatchi-Nursery

From Spin Master

Ages 3+

MSRP $34.99

Available at Walmart & Target

ZipString

From ZipString

Ages 8+

MSRP $29.99

Available at ZipString.com

