Tracie Hall, Executive Director, American Library Association

http://www.ala.org

https://time.com/collection/100-most-influential-people-2023/

https://time.com/collection/100-most-influential-people-2023/6269831/tracie-d-hall/

Check Out:

National Library Week is April 23 – 29. This year’s theme is “There’s More to the Story”…

ALA’s huge annual conference is happening in Chicago this year June 22-27 (More than 550+ exhibitors and 300+ author presentations on 9 LIVE Stages)