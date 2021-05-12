Midday Fix: The Healing Power Of Music

Sophie Wingland, Co-Executive Director, Harmony, Hope & Healing

Alex Sullivan, Director of Programming, Harmony, Hope & Healing

http://www.HarmonyHopeAndHealing.org

Event:

On Sunday, May 16, at 4:30 p.m., Harmony, Hope & Healing will hold their annual HeartBeat event. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be virtual. Tickets are free, but registration is required. You can learn more about the HeartBeat event at www.HarmonyHopeAndHealing.org

Harmony, Hope & Healing supports adults, teens, and children as they heal from traumas associated with homelessness, incarceration, addiction, and isolation. The organization provides on-site music classes and workshops in shelters, residential programs, drug treatment centers, community centers and Cook County Jail.