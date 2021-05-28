Midday Fix: The Comiskey Burger

Chef Bret Donaldson

Recipe:

Comiskey Burger

RECIPE INGREDIENTS:

  • Two (2) Glenmark Classics SteakEater Quarter Pound Patties
  • One (1) 4-inch buttered brioche bun topped with poppy seeds
  • Two (2) American cheese slices or pub cheese spread
  • Celery salt
  • Yellow mustard
  • Chitown Pico Topping
    • 1 part diced tomato
    • 1 part neon green relish
    • 1 part diced white onion
    • 1 part diced kosher pickle
    • 1/2 part diced sport pepper

STEPS:

  1. Prepare Chitown Pico Topping by combining ingredients – neon green relish, diced tomato, diced white onion, diced kosher pickle, dice sport pepper – in a food processor and pulse. Note: Chef will likely leave one to two ingredients to chop while on camera.
  2. As the ingredients are pulsed to preferred consistency, sprinkle in celery salt.
  3. Prepare your Glenmark Classic Quarter Pound Patties on a grill top. Note: Recommended grill time is 3 minutes on each side – do not flip burgers too soon. Wait until juice is coming out of one side of the patty.
  4. Assemble your Comiskey Burger:
    1. Put first Glenmark Classic Quarter Pound Patty on half of the brioche bun
    2. Add American cheese slice or spread pub cheese on top of the patty
    3. Place your second Glenmark Classic Quarter Pound Patty on top of the cheese
    4. Top the second patty with a couple ounces of Chitown Pico Topping
    5. Drizzle mustard on top of the burger
    6. Finish the burger by adding additional cheese to the top bun
  5. Enjoy with a refreshing drink. Adults 21+ would love this Comiskey Burger paired with Goose Island’s White Sox Golden Ale.

