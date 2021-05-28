Midday Fix: The Comiskey Burger

Chef Bret Donaldson
Recipe:
Comiskey Burger
RECIPE INGREDIENTS:
- Two (2) Glenmark Classics SteakEater Quarter Pound Patties
- One (1) 4-inch buttered brioche bun topped with poppy seeds
- Two (2) American cheese slices or pub cheese spread
- Celery salt
- Yellow mustard
- Chitown Pico Topping
- 1 part diced tomato
- 1 part neon green relish
- 1 part diced white onion
- 1 part diced kosher pickle
- 1/2 part diced sport pepper
STEPS:
- Prepare Chitown Pico Topping by combining ingredients – neon green relish, diced tomato, diced white onion, diced kosher pickle, dice sport pepper – in a food processor and pulse. Note: Chef will likely leave one to two ingredients to chop while on camera.
- As the ingredients are pulsed to preferred consistency, sprinkle in celery salt.
- Prepare your Glenmark Classic Quarter Pound Patties on a grill top. Note: Recommended grill time is 3 minutes on each side – do not flip burgers too soon. Wait until juice is coming out of one side of the patty.
- Assemble your Comiskey Burger:
- Put first Glenmark Classic Quarter Pound Patty on half of the brioche bun
- Add American cheese slice or spread pub cheese on top of the patty
- Place your second Glenmark Classic Quarter Pound Patty on top of the cheese
- Top the second patty with a couple ounces of Chitown Pico Topping
- Drizzle mustard on top of the burger
- Finish the burger by adding additional cheese to the top bun
- Enjoy with a refreshing drink. Adults 21+ would love this Comiskey Burger paired with Goose Island’s White Sox Golden Ale.