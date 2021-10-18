Midday Fix: THE CHI actress Yolonda Ross & The Feinberg Foundation’s efforts to support women of color living with breast cancer

Yolonda Ross – Actress/Writer/Director/Producer

Tatisa Joiner – founder of the Tatisa C. Joiner Foundation

Event:

Yolonda Ross and Rhonda Feinberg are hosting an event at Hilton | Asmus Contemporary, 3622 S. Morgan St., on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The event will unveil five powerful portraits of breast cancer survivors titled Beauty is Me, photographed by Ross herself.

Yolonda Ross worked with the Feinberg Foundation to donate a generous $100,000 dollar donation to three Chicago-based grassroots organizations — The Center for Heath Equity Transformation (CHET), Equal Hope, and the Tatisa C. Joiner Foundation.

More on Hilton | Asmus Contemporary:

