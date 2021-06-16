Midday Fix: THE CHI actress Yolonda Ross and local organizations’ efforts to help close the gap on healthcare disparities

Yolonda Ross – Actress, Writer/Director, Producer

Dr. Melissa Simon – Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Professor and Director of the Center for Health Equity Transformation at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine

Events:

The Center for Health Equity Transformation 2021 Juneteenth Celebration: Art and Activism

June 18th, 2021 — 12 pm – 1:30 pm CT

Register for our Juneteenth Celebration at: http://bit.ly/CHETjuneteenth

https://www.feinberg.northwestern.edu/sites/chet/

Equal Hope’s 2021 Gala Celebration – Hope, Equity & Joy In Recognition of Juneteenth

June 30th, 2021

https://equalhope.org/gala21/

https://equalhope.org/

For more information about Yolonda Ross and THE CHI:

http://yolondaross.com/

https://www.sho.com/the-chi

