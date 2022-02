Libby & Victor Boyce

https://www.thecameronboycefoundation.org/

The Cameron Boyce Foundation and CURE Epilepsy have teamed up to continue to raise awareness & fund new research.

Together the groups have donated a grant for $250,000 named The CURE Epilepsy Cameron Boyce SUDEP Research Award. The award is being given to Dr. David Auerbach, for his research study Cardiac and Autonomic Pathological Markers for Arrhythmias and Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy Patients.