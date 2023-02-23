Aeriel Williams (Co-Creator & Co-Host)

David Fiorello (Founder & Artistic Director & Piano)

Juwon Tyrel Perry (Vocals)

Event:

HE BEAUTIFUL CITY PROJECT presents The Gospel Truth, a Black History Month Edition to its cabaret series with proceeds to benefit Urban Reformers.

The event will take place on Monday February 27, 2023, at 7:30pm at the Venus Cabaret Theater located at 3745 N SOUTHPORT AVENUE, CHICAGO, IL.

The show features some of the greatest Gospel songs of all time, including music by Kirk Franklin, Donald Lawrence, Hezekiah Walker, Smokie Norful, The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir and more.

Tickets to THE GOSPEL TRUTH are $25, with a limited number of VIP tickets available for $75 that include a variety of goodies and premium seating.

https://www.thebeautifulcityproject.com/

https://www.urbanreformers.com/

https://www.mercurytheaterchicago.com/venus-cabaret-theater-1