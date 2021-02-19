Midday Fix: The 21st Annual Polar Plunge goes virtual – details on how you can get involved this year

Carolyn Daley – Special Olympics Chicago

Deanna Panatera – Marty and Reese’s Warriors

Details:

http://www.chicagopolarplunge.org

The 2021 Virtual Chicago Polar Plunge will take place March 1 – 7.

The Chicago Polar Plunge, presented by Jackson, will be virtual for the first time in its 21-year history, but it is still so important for people to sign up, fundraise, and plunge any way they choose!

The Chicago Polar Plunge benefits the 7500 athletes of the Special Olympics Chicago/Special Children’s Charities program. It has historically been the largest and most well-known plunge in the city of Chicago.

More more on Marty and Reese’s Warriors Polar Plunge Team:

https://secure.qgiv.com/event/2021cpp/account/1053052/

https://martyandreeseswarriors.squarespace.com/?fbclid=IwAR2ALTwRMqNATLY4W9gDcGfZoXGnrig3_eJgpHTgI_90n2H7-Vmc_f2Wjfk