Midday Fix: Thanksgiving may look different this year because of the pandemic, but Butterball can help you with turkey tips and more

Visit Butterball.com to find information at the click of a button. With recipes, tips, how-to videos and more, Butterball.com has tried and true advice from the Turkey Talk-Line experts, available whenever – and however – you want it.

Online resources include:

§ Online Turkey Talk-Line: Discover how to celebrate the good this Thanksgiving with brand new how-to videos addressing your top questions and Thanksgiving advice for the times – including how to host smaller gatherings, how to plan for leftovers, and how to make the holiday feel special.

§ How-To Videos: Fun and interesting instructions on how to prepare your Butterball turkey

§ Recipes: Enjoy classic recipe ideas that everyone is sure to love

§ Turkey and Stuffing Calculators at Home or in the Store: Take the guesswork out of how much to buy, when to buy and how long to cook

§ Conversion Charts: Metric, temperature, and traditional weight and measurement conversions

SOCIAL MEDIA:

§ “Like” and follow Butterball on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter and YouTube for real-time advice, turkey prep information, recipe inspiration and special savings.

1-800- BUTTERBALL:

§Phone lines open November 2, 2020

§ Bilingual assistance available (English and Spanish)

TEXT (844-877-3456)

§ Texting is available starting November 2, 2020

ALEXA

§ Simply say, “Alexa, ask Butterball…” to hear cooking advice from trusted Turkey Talk-Line experts anytime, anywhere

DATES & HOURS:

Nov. 23 – Nov. 24 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. (CT) Monday-Tuesday

Nov. 25 7a.m. – 9 p.m. (CT) Wednesday before Thanksgiving

Nov. 26 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. (CT) Thanksgiving Day

Nov. 27 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (CT) Friday after Thanksgiving

Nov. 30 – Dec. 23 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (CT) Weekdays

Dec. 19-20 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. (CT) Saturday-Sunday

Dec. 24 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. (CT) Christmas Eve

Recipes:

