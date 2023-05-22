Paul Fontana – Bar Director, Barcocina Chicago
- Two Locations
- Barcocina Chicago – West Town
- 1814 West Chicago Avenue
- Chicago, IL 60622
- Barcocina Chicago – Lakeview
- 2901 N Sheffield Ave.
- Chicago, IL 60657
https://www.barcocinachicago.com
Check Out:
- West Town Tequila Series
- Margarita & Guacamole Class
- Every Wednesday through June 7, 2023
- Margarita and guacamole-making class at Barcocina West Town
- Includes
- Espresso Martini
- House Margarita
- Guacamole
- Tequila Tasting featuring a different brand each week
- Ticket Sales
- bucketlisters.com/experience/guacamole-margarita-making-classes
- Happy Hour
- Monday through Friday – 5pm-6pm
- Half off margaritas and martinis
- $4 Modelos
- $10 off pitchers
- Free salsa
- Taco Tuesday
- Every Tuesday – $40
- Bottomless tacos
- Prizes and giveaways
- Bottomless Brunch
- Saturday and Sunday – $60
- Two hours of bottomless brunch drinks
- One entree or taco
- Breakfast buffet
- Live DJ
Recipes:
Classic Margarita
2oz – Blanco Tequila
1oz – Lime juice
1oz – Orange liqueur/triple sec
0.5oz – Agave nectar
- Add all the ingredients into a shaking tin
- Shake for 10 seconds
- Strain into a rocks glass over ice
Espresso Martini
2oz – Anejo Tequila
1oz – Kahlua coffee liqueur
2oz – Cold Brew coffee
0.5oz – Agave nectar
- Add all the ingredients into a shaking tin
- Shake for 10 seconds
- Strain into a coupe glass