Paul Fontana – Bar Director, Barcocina Chicago  

  • Two Locations
    • Barcocina Chicago – West Town
      • 1814 West Chicago Avenue
      • Chicago, IL 60622
    • Barcocina Chicago – Lakeview
      • 2901 N Sheffield Ave.
      • Chicago, IL 60657

https://www.barcocinachicago.com

Check Out:

  • West Town Tequila Series
  • Margarita & Guacamole Class
  • Happy Hour
    • Monday through Friday – 5pm-6pm
    • Half off margaritas and martinis 
    • $4 Modelos
    • $10 off pitchers
    • Free salsa
  • Taco Tuesday
    • Every Tuesday – $40
    • Bottomless tacos
    • Prizes and giveaways 
  • Bottomless Brunch
    • Saturday and Sunday – $60
    • Two hours of bottomless brunch drinks
    • One entree or taco 
    • Breakfast buffet
    • Live DJ

Recipes:

Classic Margarita 

2oz – Blanco Tequila 

1oz – Lime juice 

1oz – Orange liqueur/triple sec

0.5oz – Agave nectar

  • Add all the ingredients into a shaking tin
  • Shake for 10 seconds 
  • Strain into a rocks glass over ice 

Espresso Martini

2oz – Anejo Tequila

1oz – Kahlua coffee liqueur 

2oz – Cold Brew coffee

0.5oz – Agave nectar 

  • Add all the ingredients into a shaking tin
  • Shake for 10 seconds 
  • Strain into a coupe glass