Midday Fix: Tea Infused Alcohol-Free Cocktails

Argelia Martinez founder of Vida Mia Cocktails

https://www.vidamiacocktails.com/

Event:

A Dry January Pop-Up Bar at Hugo Tea Space

Friday, January 28th and Saturday, January 29th – 8:00p.m.-11:00p.m.

Hugo Tea Space

1816 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

Recipes:

Paseo to Oaxaca 

Ingredients: Zi Ran Smoke Black Tea, Agave Honey, Angostura Bitters, Orange Peel

Inspired by: A smoky mezcal old fashion cocktail 

About: Zi ran smoke is a lapsang souchong. Produced at a centuries-old smokehouse in Tongmu China created by a smoke-to-dry process using wood endemic to the mountain. Available at Hugo Tea Space. Hickory wood chips are used to smoke the AF cocktail.

 Paseo to Oaxaca  3oz of Zi Ran Smoke Black Tea

.50 oz of agave honey

4 drops of angostura bitter

Orange peel and oil 

Smoked with Hickory wood chips

Citrus Fizz

Ingredients: Seedlip Grove 42, Citron Honey Cordial, Perrier®, Edible Glitter Dust

Inspired by: Citrus seasons in January and the magic of the start of a new year (glitter)

Citruz Fizz

1.75 oz of Seedlip Grove 42

.75 oz of Citron Cordial

Top off with Perrier®

Add edible glitter and orange zest

