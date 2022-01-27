Midday Fix: Tea Infused Alcohol-Free Cocktails

Argelia Martinez founder of Vida Mia Cocktails
https://www.vidamiacocktails.com/
Event:
A Dry January Pop-Up Bar at Hugo Tea Space
Friday, January 28th and Saturday, January 29th – 8:00p.m.-11:00p.m.
Hugo Tea Space
1816 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
https://www.argeliamartinez.com/vida-mia-index
https://www.hugotea.com/pages/tea-space
Recipes:
Paseo to Oaxaca
Ingredients: Zi Ran Smoke Black Tea, Agave Honey, Angostura Bitters, Orange Peel
Inspired by: A smoky mezcal old fashion cocktail
About: Zi ran smoke is a lapsang souchong. Produced at a centuries-old smokehouse in Tongmu China created by a smoke-to-dry process using wood endemic to the mountain. Available at Hugo Tea Space. Hickory wood chips are used to smoke the AF cocktail.
Paseo to Oaxaca 3oz of Zi Ran Smoke Black Tea
.50 oz of agave honey
4 drops of angostura bitter
Orange peel and oil
Smoked with Hickory wood chips
Citrus Fizz
Ingredients: Seedlip Grove 42, Citron Honey Cordial, Perrier®, Edible Glitter Dust
Inspired by: Citrus seasons in January and the magic of the start of a new year (glitter)
Citruz Fizz
1.75 oz of Seedlip Grove 42
.75 oz of Citron Cordial
Top off with Perrier®
Add edible glitter and orange zest