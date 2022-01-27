Midday Fix: Tea Infused Alcohol-Free Cocktails

(The Hill) – Neil Young is getting his own channel on SiriusXM, a day after Spotify said it was removing the “Heart of Gold” songwriter’s music after he protested vaccine misinformation on the streaming service.

The channel, dubbed "Neil Young Radio," will run for a week starting on Thursday, SiriusXM announced. Neil Young Radio — which will feature “music and exclusive stories” from the musician — will also be available for a month on the SXM app.