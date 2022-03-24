Chris Orestis – Retirement Expert & Senior Advocate

Tax Opportunity or Tax Trap?

When is Social Security taxed and when isn’t it?

Trap- Depending on total income and filing status, people can owe taxes on as much as 50%-85% of Social Security benefits. Any income earned up to $19,560 would not trigger Social Security taxation.

Is it possible for seniors to deduct from their taxes the amount they pay in Medicare premiums?

Opportunity- If a person is self-employed and not eligible to receive group coverage, premiums paid for Medicare Part B and D, Medigap or Medicare Advantage plans are deductible.

When it comes to investment income, what are the tax advantages to being 65 or older?

Opportunity- After the age of 65 many people will retire, and this will lower their income which can lower their capital gains rate from 20% to 15% or even 0%.

How about long-term care expenses? Is there a tax opportunity there?

Opportunity- Nursing home, home care, assisted living, and memory care expenses as well as premiums for qualified long-term care insurance policies can be deducted. Family caregivers can be eligible for tax deductions and credits based on money spent providing care and the income of the person receiving care.

Are retirement accounts a tax opportunity, a tax trap, or both?

Both- Retirement accounts are both. Money contributed to retirement accounts like 401K’s and IRA’s grow tax deferred, but if people withdraw money from a retirement account too young (before age 59 and ½) they will have to pay a 10% tax penalty on top of income taxes and if they do not take their required minimum withdrawals starting at age 72 they will pay a 50% tax penalty on any shortfall.