Midday Fix: “Sunday Dinner” – a new program promoting unity within communities

Jermaine Lawrence Anderson, Executive Director – I Am A Gentleman, Inc.
Events:
I AM A GENTLEMAN, INC. in partnership with Mariano’s, has recently launched a new initiative called Sunday Dinner, which will travel across the Chicagoland area to different neighborhoods providing 100 residents, guests and friends with a fully cooked meal created by local well-known chefs.
September 6th 2pm-4pm – Chef Bill Kim, urbanbelly
Location: Outdoors on the Corner of Division & California
· ‘Love Story Told Through Food’ – Roasted Lemon Chicken Thigh with Puerto Rican Bean Stew & Jasmine Rice
September 13th – 2pm-4pm Chef Julius Russell, A Tale of Two Chefs
Location: The Firehouse, 2211 South Hamlin Avenue
· ‘Sunday Dinner in France’ – Calvados Braised Chicken, Haricot Vert (French Green Beans w/ Sun-dried Tomatoes & Truffles, Roasted Potatoes w/Thyme & Tarragon
September 20th – 2pm – 4pm Chef Brian Jupiter, Frontier and Ina Mae’s Tavern and Packaged Goods
Location: TBD
· Smoked Chicken with 5 Cheese Mac and Seasonal Veggies
September 27th – 2pm – 4pm Chef Dominique Leach, Lexington Betty
Location: TBD
· Pulled Pork, Greens and Mac & Cheese
*all desserts and beverages will be provided by Mariano’s