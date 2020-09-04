Midday Fix: “Sunday Dinner” – a new program promoting unity within communities

Jermaine Lawrence Anderson, Executive Director – I Am A Gentleman, Inc.

https://iamagentleman.org/

Events:

https://www.marianos.com/

I AM A GENTLEMAN, INC. in partnership with Mariano’s, has recently launched a new initiative called Sunday Dinner, which will travel across the Chicagoland area to different neighborhoods providing 100 residents, guests and friends with a fully cooked meal created by local well-known chefs.

September 6th 2pm-4pm – Chef Bill Kim, urbanbelly

Location: Outdoors on the Corner of Division & California

· ‘Love Story Told Through Food’ – Roasted Lemon Chicken Thigh with Puerto Rican Bean Stew & Jasmine Rice

September 13th – 2pm-4pm Chef Julius Russell, A Tale of Two Chefs

Location: The Firehouse, 2211 South Hamlin Avenue

· ‘Sunday Dinner in France’ – Calvados Braised Chicken, Haricot Vert (French Green Beans w/ Sun-dried Tomatoes & Truffles, Roasted Potatoes w/Thyme & Tarragon

September 20th – 2pm – 4pm Chef Brian Jupiter, Frontier and Ina Mae’s Tavern and Packaged Goods

Location: TBD

· Smoked Chicken with 5 Cheese Mac and Seasonal Veggies

September 27th – 2pm – 4pm Chef Dominique Leach, Lexington Betty

Location: TBD

· Pulled Pork, Greens and Mac & Cheese

*all desserts and beverages will be provided by Mariano’s