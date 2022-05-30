Maggie Wrenn, Managing Partner, Lakefront Hospitality Group
Blake Ivester, Head Bartender
The Lakefront Restaurant at Theater on the Lake
2401 N. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, Illinois 60614
312-414-1313
http://www.theateronthelake.com
The Skyline Patio boasts outdoor seating for 80, with an incredible menu of food and drinks, offering something for every taste featuring everything from cheeseburgers and salads, to seafood. The Skyline Patio is open Mondays through Thursdays 11am – 10pm; and Fridays and Saturdays 10 am – 11 pm.
Recipe:
Summer Sun Cocktail
1.5 oz of Tito’s Vodka
.75 oz of Montenegro Amaro
.75 oz of Pineapple Juice
.5 oz of Demi Syrup
Garnish with Pineapple Sprig