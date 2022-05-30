Maggie Wrenn, Managing Partner, Lakefront Hospitality Group

Blake Ivester, Head Bartender

The Lakefront Restaurant at Theater on the Lake

2401 N. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, Illinois 60614

312-414-1313

http://www.theateronthelake.com

The Skyline Patio boasts outdoor seating for 80, with an incredible menu of food and drinks, offering something for every taste featuring everything from cheeseburgers and salads, to seafood. The Skyline Patio is open Mondays through Thursdays 11am – 10pm; and Fridays and Saturdays 10 am – 11 pm.

Recipe:

Summer Sun Cocktail

1.5 oz of Tito’s Vodka

.75 oz of Montenegro Amaro

.75 oz of Pineapple Juice

.5 oz of Demi Syrup

Garnish with Pineapple Sprig